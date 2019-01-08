Oconee, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Cherokee County Detention Center officials released to media that they found mold in the air vents of an inmate housing unit on Wednesday.
The results of the air quality test performed revealed mold in two of the eight housing units within the facility. The Detention Center is working with a vendor to re-meditate the mold issue in both units beginning tomorrow.
Officials say the mold is most likely a result of excessive humidity in the impacted units. Officials will be removing inmates and staff during the remediation work.
