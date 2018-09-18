GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County officials announced Tuesday that a bird had tested positive for West Nile Virus in Gaffney.
DHEC tested a House Finch and found the bird was infected.
The bird was found in the Tank Branch area which was treated for mosquitoes about two weeks earlier and officials said it will be sprayed again immediately.
Officials said the following mosquito-control techniques will be used to fight the spread of the virus:
- Spraying of adulticiding (mosquito control agent) as per SCDHEC recommendations by spray truck application will begin immediately (as early as 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 18, 2018) and will consist of a second application within 72 hours – weather permitting.
- Additional application(s) of adulticiding treatment(s) will be in 10-14 day intervals from the initial application (Information on the dates of these treatments will be posted on the Cherokee County website at www.cherokeecountysc.gov/emergency-services/emergency-management
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.