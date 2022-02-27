ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - We're just days away from the Super Bowl of bass fishing kicking off in the Upstate.
The Bassmaster Classic is back in the Upstate for the first time since 2018, when reports said it had a $24 million economic impact on the area.
"I think Lake Hartwell is the crown jewel of Anderson County," said Anderson County Council Chairman Tommy Dunn.
That shining jewel is expected to bring out thousands this weekend.
The Bassmaster Classic is back with fishing on Lake Hartwell and weigh-ins at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
It will also provide a boost for businesses in Anderson County.
"You need people to come from outside of town and be willing to have a good time. Be willing to spend money locally," explained Magnetic South Brewery Owner Tanner Coombs.
Open since last September, the downtown Anderson brewery is ready for the week ahead.
"I hope to see a lot of people come through, not just to spend money on Main Street and in Anderson but to have something to remember Anderson by other than fishing," said Coombs.
Dunn says the county expects around a $30 million impact from this week.
"I think it means a lot to the businesses, some of them have been struggling because of this pandemic and so this is going to open things up, hopefully give them a little bit of business. But it's also a mental thing, it lets them know Anderson County is open for business," he said.
While anglers from all over the world are hoping to reel in a world championship, the event is already a win for Anderson County.
The economic impacts go beyond just one week, as hosting the Bassmaster Classic helps Anderson County land other smaller tournaments and puts the county on an international stage.
The 2022 Bassmaster Classic begins on Fri. March 4 and runs thru Sun. March 6.
