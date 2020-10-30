LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist has died after swerving to avoid a pickup truck leaving a private drive, only to wreck after.
SCHP says it happened around 12:05 p.m. along Fairview Church Road, near Ben Taylor Road, a few miles outside of Fountain Inn. Troopers say the 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck was pulling out of a private drive and turning to go east. However, a man on a Yamaha motorcycle was also traveling east at the time and swerved right to avoid a collision.
However, troopers say the motorcyclist went off the right side of the road, hitting the ditch and then a tree.
The victim was identified by the Laurens County Coroner's Office Friday night as Robert Clark States from Gray Court. He was wearing a helmet, but still died from blunt force trauma suffered in the collision.
The driver of the pickup truck was wearing a seat belt. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
