BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Broad River VFD says a roadway has become impassable Saturday evening.

The department says many vehicles have become stranded on the big hill on Mt. Hebron Road. This is because the roadway has become extremely slick.

Broad River VFD urges drivers to avoid the area, as the roadway is now closed.

