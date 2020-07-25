MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A power outage has affected parts of Marion including multiple traffic lights along Sugar Hill Road, officials say.
The power outage has impacted over 900 locations and was due to a motor vehicle crash along Ashworth Road.
Duke Energy estimates that power will be restored to the area by 4:15 p.m.
Motorists should treat all affected intersections as a four-way stop.
MORE NEWS - 2.2 magnitude earthquake reported in South Carolina early Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.