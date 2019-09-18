OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Crews are on scene in Oconee County along Keowee Lakeshore Drive after they say an attempt to tow a vehicle went wrong - leaving a pickup, trailer, and car in the lake.
Officials with both the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Oconee County Fire say no one was injured in the incident near Seneca.
Fire officials said towing crews were trying to get the older-model Chevrolet pickup onto a trailer when it accidentally fell back into the portion of Lake Keowee. Some oil and gas leaked into the lake, prompting a response from the HAZMAT team.
They are on scene in an attempt to keep the leak isolated and clean-up the mess.
Officials with Oconee Couny Emergency Services later said that while pulling the first truck from the water, they noticed a second vehicle that needed to be removed. We're told the fuel spill was contained, and that DHEC and Duke Energy were on the scene.
We later learned that divers with Oconee County Emergency Services had to find the car in the water to properly attach it to a wrecker.
OCES told us that the exact story is confusing, as nobody was on scene to relay to them what had happened. They did confirm the Chevrolet and trailer were pulled from the water at the same time and crews were wrapping up as of 8:30 p.m.
A public information officer from Oconee County S.O. later placed blame on the towing company, saying the fault was on their end. However, the information officer did not know the name of the company involved, but promised more information in the near future.
