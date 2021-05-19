BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - Broad River Volunteer Fire and Rescue said NC-9 Highway is partially blocked due to a crash.
Officials say as of 4 a.m., a tractor trailer coming from I-26 is partially off the roadway.
NCSHP have been notified and Fire Rescue is on scene.
Officials asks drivers to use caution in the area.
