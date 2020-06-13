CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Clemson athletes, students, and community members gathered for a peace demonstration and march on Saturday, June 13.
Folks met up on Bowman Field, starting at 6:00 p.m.
The itinerary included opening remarks from organizers, an eight minute long moment of silence, and a two mile march.
Head football Coach Dabo Swinney introduced the key note speakers, who include running back Darien Rencher and quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Several athletes took to social media to invite the community to participate.
Mike Jones on why he is looking forward to coming together as a community this Saturday. 🐅🐾 pic.twitter.com/i6bbOJokJC— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) June 11, 2020
Clemson Police shut down College Avenue between Highway 93 and Keith Street so that marchers may proceed safely.
During the opening remarks, participants knelt and remained silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, signifying the time George Floyd's neck was knelt on by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Participants were encouraged to wear black, bring water, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.
We were told by officials about 3,000 people gathered to participate.
MORE NEWS - Boaters gather on Lake Hartwell in support of Pres. Trump's 2020 campaign
