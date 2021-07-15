ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Fire Department said it is investigating an incident of arson at Power Trac Convenience Store on July 6.
At approximately 3 a.m., a male was seen getting out of a car at 2800 Hwy 29 South and pouring flammable liquid on to the propane sale cage outside of the building and igniting the liquid.
Officials mentioned that the car seen in the pictures did not have a tag displayed and has damage to the front of it.
Anyone with information on about this person, vehicle, or incident is asked to call the Anderson County Fire Department at 864-260-4016.
