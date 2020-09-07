HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County deputies need help locating a missing child, last seen over the weekend.
Deputies said 14-year-old Emma Jonese has sandy blonde hair, blue eyes, and is approximately 5'5" tall. She was last seen wearing black NIKE running shorts, a red shirt with white lettering, and a red Pisgah hoodie.
Deputies said Emma was last seen in the Bethel Community of Haywood County. Saturday
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Emma, please call the Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 828-452-6600.
