SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A residence hall at Converse College was evacuated Thursday morning after a fire alarm went off and smoke was seen in the building, according to a spokesperson for the college.
The fire alarm went off on the third floor of Williams Hall.
Officials said the building was evacuated and firefighters were called to the campus.
The campus was without power at the time after a tree fell onto lines on Drayton Avenue, behind the campus.
Officials sad firefighters determined that the incident at the residence hall stemmed from the fallen tree. The loss of power is believed to have caused an electrical short in the building and may have caused a small amount of smoke.
No fire was found and there was no damage to the building.
Firefighters had not yet reopened the building to students as of 11:30 a.m.
