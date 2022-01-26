GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools confirmed that a school bus was involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
Director Of Media Relations Tim Waller said the bus was transporting kids from Riverside Middle School when the crash occurred.
According to Waller, no injuries were reported following the crash. Some students were picked up at the scene, and others got onto a relief bus that came after the wreck.
