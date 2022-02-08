SPARTANBURG COUNTY (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County School District Five confirmed that a school bus crashed near Victor Hill Road and Berry Shoals Road earlier today.
Director of Public Relations, Melissa Robinette said there were students on the bus, but luckily, there were no major injuries. She added that a few students had "minor bumps" and went to the doctor as a precaution.
We are working to learn more about the crash. We will update this story as more details are released.
