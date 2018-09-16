SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Simpsonville Police Department are investigating after shots were fired at a apartment complex Sunday evening.

A city spokesman said the shooting occurred at the 630 Fairview Apartments on Fairview Road just after 8:30 p.m..

No one was hurt and officials said there was no immediate threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.