SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Simpsonville Police Department are investigating after shots were fired at a apartment complex Sunday evening.
A city spokesman said the shooting occurred at the 630 Fairview Apartments on Fairview Road just after 8:30 p.m..
No one was hurt and officials said there was no immediate threat to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.
