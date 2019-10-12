COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - SC State Fair officials say rumors of shots fired during festivities in Columbia late Saturday evening held no merit.
According to general manager Nancy Smith, young adults ran through fairgrounds in waves, which she says created a disruption for patrons and fostered anxiety. However, Smith says several law enforcement agencies confirm no shots were fired and no serious injuries occurred.
However, the situation did force officials to close the midway at 11 p.m. out of an abundance of caution.
“We are very grateful for the efforts of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. We will remain diligent in our efforts to maintain the highest customer safety standards that fairgoers have become accustomed to," Smith said.
