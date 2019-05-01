CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Charlotte-Mecklenberg police are investigating a homicide that has left one person dead at an apartment complex near UNC Charlotte late Wednesday evening.
CMPD's Twitter page says the shooting happened in the 9900 block of University Village Boulevard, confirming the death. An officer on scene told FOX Carolina that a shooting had happened inside the University Village apartment complex earlier in the evening.
Meanwhile, UNC Charlotte's Office of Emergency Management tweeted out that the complex is near the main campus, but that police do not believe there is a threat to campus. The office did say that multiple people were injured and that officials are monitoring the situation.
This shooting comes one day after an on-campus shooting that left two students dead and five others injured.
