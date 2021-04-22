GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Prisma Health will no longer operate a dedicated COVID-19 unit at North Greenville Hospital and will re-open its long-term acute care unit.
Officials say that the decision to close the dedicated COVID-19 unit is due to the decrease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the upstate.
Chief Clinical Officer for Prisma Health in the Upstate, Dr. Wendell James, said in a press release, “I'm very grateful for the extraordinary care provided by the team members to patients at North Greenville Hospital during this long pandemic year. They have provided exceptional care under exceptionally difficult circumstances. While the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients needing intensive care has decreased and stabilized, we know that COVID-19 is still with us. Being able to close this one COVID-19 unit is just a small victory of many victories yet to come.”
According to officials, this change allows the hospital to re-open its long-term acute care unit as well as move forward on plans to extend a primary care clinic in the space occupied by the hospital's former Emergency Department. Officials expect the expanded adult walk-in clinic to open this summer.
“Our long-term hope is to provide much-broader access to primary care and outpatient specialty care services to the North Greenville community for adults as well as children,” said James. The existing adult clinic is expected to triple its size over the next year and also will expand to offer evening and weekend hours. When fully expanded, the North Greenville clinic will, under the same roof, offer pediatric care as well as on-site specialists such as cardiologists and neurologists. Behavioral health services, which are already available in Travelers Rest, will also be on site."
North Greenville Hospital transitioned from a long-term acute-care unit to a dedicated facility for COVID-19 patients in March 2020. The hospital underwent cleaning and disinfection using CDC-approved protocols and discontinued special COVID-19 accommodations such as negative-pressure rooms according to officials.
