OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews tackled a fire that tore through a home under construction Friday afternoon.
Emergency management officials tell FOX Carolina the fire on Keowee Bay Circle began around 2 p.m. and was still blazing into the early evening. Seven different departments from Oconee and Pickens Counties were still operating as late as 5:54 p.m.
As of writing, no injuries are reported.
Emergency officials provided us more details on the home. We're told this new construction was planned for 7,000 square feet and that the home was finished. Officials say the owners were planning to move in next week.
Officials also say the blaze took two hours to tackle, and crews faced a challenge with heat, humidity, and overall tough conditions on scene. The fire also spread to neighbors on either side of the property but it was contained before it touched the houses.
We're also told water from Lake Keowee had to be used since no fire hydrants were nearby.
While the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious, the cause is still under investigation.
