GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS (FOX Carolina) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers said a 25-year-old was sadly killed in a crash after losing control of the car.
According to park rangers, on Sunday at 3:06 a.m., Gian Montano Spagnolo was heading south on the Spur when he lost control of his car. He veered off the roadway and crashed into multiple trees.
Park Rangers said Spagnolo sadly passed from his injuries on scene.
Officials mentioned that Spagnolo was the only one in the car at the time and his speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash.
