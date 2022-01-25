SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) officials said officers are investigating a shooting incident that happened Tuesday night.
Officials said the incident took place inside Parking Garage B and was an isolated incident. Officers responded to the situation when someone reported some commotion in the garage.
GSP officials said initial reports indicate three suspects shot. The victim drove off in their own car and so did the suspects. Both parties were gone before officers arrived.
Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport police are investigating the situation.
There was an isolated incident in Parking Garage B this evening. The incident is under investigation by GSP police and the airport is operating normally. Parking Garage B will remain partially closed for the next few hours.— GSP Airport (@GSPAirport) January 26, 2022
According to officials, the airport is operating normally, but the parking garage will remain partially closed for a few hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.