SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County Emergency dispatchers said six fire departments were responding to a fire reported at an apartment building Thursday evening.
Dispatchers said the fire was reported on Heath Lane just after 5:30 p.m.
According to Westview-Fairforest FD captain Josh Hannigan, crews responded to the reported multi-occupancy structure fire and said the 911 caller hung up. Hannigan says they found a small fire in the kitchen contained to the area near the stove, noting minimal damage to the apartment.
Hannnigan says one person was treated for minor burns. That person also used a fire extinguisher and crews used a water one to get the fire out. Fans are being used to clear out the smoke, and Hannigan says there were no visible signs of smoke or flames outside with crews arrived.
