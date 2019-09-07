ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson firefighters battled a blaze that unfolded late Friday night, keeping crews on scene into the early hours of Saturday morning.
Dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina the fire was reported just before 11 p.m. at a home on Tribble Street. Both Anderson city police and firefighters responded to the scene.
Officials say police were the first to arrive, and say they heard someone yelling in distress from the back of the structure.
Firefighters, who arrived shortly after police, went into "rescue mode" and got crews inside to look for any other potential victims. At the back of the home, firefighters found one person trying to get out of a window.
With assistance from firefighters, they were able to get the resident out. He was treated and transported by MedShore, who was on scene assisting.
Right now, officials believe the fire started in the stove area of the kitchen, However, due to the heavy damage to the room, they're unable to determine if the flames were caused by cooking or an electrical issue.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
