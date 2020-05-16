NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- As of May 16, cases of coronavirus in North Carolina have jumped by almost 900 in 24 hours, NCDHHS officials say.
As of Saturday, there are a total of 17,982 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, that is 853 more than yesterday, including 652 virus-related deaths.
NCDHHS says that there are over 9,000 presumed recoveries in the state. This number is unrelated to the number of cases are still infectious.
You can keep up with North Carolina case numbers here.
