GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office said one person died in a singular-vehicle crash along the interstate Saturday, Jan. 29.
According to troopers, the driver of a Jeep was heading north on I-185 just before 5:30 p.m. when they went off the right side of the road and overturned.
Troopers said the driver and a passenger were both taken to PRISMA Greenville Memorial Hospital where the passenger died.
The coroner's office identified the passenger as 22-year-old Jonathan Philip Panagakos.
The driver, Taylor Jade Ingram, was later released from the hospital Monday and charged with driving under the influence, second offense, driving on a suspended license, second offense, open container and driving an uninsured vehicle.
