OCONEE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a train Friday afternoon.
Oconee County deputies say the man was hit around 2:00 p.m. on Highway 123 across from Hartville Village near Defore Road.
According to a spokesman for Norfolk Southern Corporation, the train hit the man at a private road crossing.
The spokesman says the man was sitting next to the track with his back to the train and was wearing earbuds connected to a cell phone. The train crew reportedly sounded the train's horn and began braking, but say they couldn't stop in time to avoid striking him.
The train, which consisted of two locomotives, was headed to Toccoa, Ga. after working a local service job.
The Oconee County Coroner's office confirmed the man was 28 years old and from Anderson County. He was also formerly from Taylors.
The office confirms the man, who will not be identified until Saturday, was working for a temporary agency from Greenville and that Friday was his first day at the job site as a crossing attendant. He was working at the crossing where he was struck.
His cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma, and the man died at the scene.
An autopsy will be performed Sunday, according to the coroner's office.
OCSO, the coroner's office, and Norfolk Southern Police continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.