GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials said 13 people were taken to area hospitals after an Abbeville County School District school bus crashed into a wooded area in Greenwood County Friday afternoon.
The crash happened on US 25 near Nation Road around 1:19 p.m. according to SCHP.
Troopers say the bus, traveling south on US 23, ran off the road and down an embankment into the woods. The bus traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and a fence, and traveled down the embankment.
SCHP also says among the injured was the driver. It is unknown if she was wearing a seat belt as of writing.
Superintendent Betty Jo Hall confirmed one of their buses was involved and students were on board at the time.
The school bus was returning from a field trip carrying fourth graders from Westwood Elementary School.
Hall said multiple students and four adults were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not known.
The injured students and adults were taken to Self Regional Hospital and Greenville Memorial.
A spokesperson from Greenville Memorial Hospital said two patients were taken there. One of those patients is being treated at the GHS Children's Hospital.
Self Regional Hospital said 16 children and 2 adults were being treated there after the crash. The patients there were all in stable condition. EMS transported some of the students and parents brought in others to have them checked out.
Hall said around 30 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. SCHP later confirmed a total of 35 occupants were on board.
George McKinney with Greenwood County Emergency Services said "several injuries" were reported. He said a medical helicopter, every Greenwood County ambulance, and some from Laurens County responded to the scene.
A bus was sent to pick up the uninjured children and return them to the school.
The school district said all parents were contacted and can pick up children at National Guard Armory on US 25 or from the school when the students return.
McKinney said the armory, which officials are calling the reunification center for parents, is located at 6918 Highway 25 North.
Two other buses on the same field trip arrived back safely.
Highway 25 was shut down after the crash but McKinney said all but one lane where the crash occurred had reopened as of 3 p.m.
SCHP continues to investigate the collision.
