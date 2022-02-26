GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Slater Marietta Fire Department says they responded to a scene after a person fell 75 feet from a waterfall in Greenville County.
According to the department, crews responded to the scene after receiving a call at 11:01 a.m. in reference to a person falling at the face of a waterfall at Wildcat Branch Falls.
The person was airlifted to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Greenville ERT, Gant Fire, Berea Fire Department, Duncan Chapel, River Falls Fire Department EMS, and Greenville County Sheriff's Office were also on scene.
