Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Easley are on the scene of a school bus crash in Pickens County.
According to witnesses, the bus crash happened outside of R.H. Gettys Middle School on South Pendleton Street in Easley.
A spokesman for the Pickens County School District confirms a bus carrying 12 Easley High School students collided with an SUV. The district says to their knowledge, there were no injuries involved or requests for medical transport.
The district says the 12 students on board were loaded onto another bus and continued to school.
Easley Police confirmed they responded to the crash and said no one was seriously injured.
