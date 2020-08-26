Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Crews in Hendersonville responded to a hard landing at the airport around lunch time on Wednesday.
According to the sheriff's office, two people were on board the plane when it was forced to make the emergency landing at the Hendersonville Airport.
We're told both people on board made it off safely and EMS crews on scene were checking them out.
Major Frank Stout with the Hendersonville Sheriff's Office tells us originally both the sheriff's office and fire department were called to help, but were turned around when it appeared everything would be okay.
The FAA reports the plane was a STOL CH 750 light-sport aircraft.
