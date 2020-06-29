(FOX Carolina) -- There is a petition circulating around the Upstate. It's calling on lawmakers to extend voting by mail for the general election in November.
State leaders are saying there's no doubt we will see an unusual amount of absentee voting. The South Carolina Election Commission has even talked about preparing to see as many as one million absentee votes, as the coronavirus continues to spread.
"Presidential elections are the highest elections that we have," said Chris Whitmire, with the commission. "The highest turnout to date was in 2008 with 76%. So we're certainly concerned about November. We see coronavirus cases increasing and rising throughout the state which adds to that concern."
He's hoping there will be some changes coming, much like what we saw during the primaries.
"The general assembly passed legislation and the governor expanded absentee voting for everyone in the state," he said. "There was a state of emergency reason where anyone could vote absentee or vote absentee by mail if they wanted to."
That's a focus for law makers in the coming months, hoping they can make those same changes, because of the anticipated voter turnout.
"The technology and the personnel had to be increased in order to deal with it effectively," said Senator Karl Allen. "We'll see the same thing happening with the voting in South Carolina where we know the numbers are up. So we don't wait until then, we prepare now."
To put it in perspective, in June 200,000 people voted absentee in the runoffs and primary. If there are similar rules in November, officials are expecting one million absentee votes and Representative Jason Elliot said it's proof there's been no voter suppression on either side.
"South Carolina is a state that wants registered, qualified voters to vote and we allow that currently under current law that allows absentee voting that allows citizens for a number of reasons to vote absentee prior to the election," Elliot said.
MORE NEWS - Have you seen Rudy? GCSO searching for missing K9 last seen on Devenger Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.