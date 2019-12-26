GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials at the Haywood Mall said the building lost power for a few minutes Thursday morning.
It happened just before 11 a.m.
By 11:08, officials said the power was back on and that the outage didn’t last more than 10 minutes.
Duke Energy was reporting 175 outages in the area around Haywood Mall with an estimated restoration time of 1:45 p.m. Duke said the outage was first reported at 11:43 a.m.
MORE NEWS - Duke Energy working to repair power pole following crash in Mauldin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.