GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health hospital gave an update regarding their negotiations with UnitedHealthCare Insurance Wednesday.
Prisma Health officials said that despite negotiations, they were unable to reach an agreement with UnitedHealthCare to allow their members to maintain in-network access to Prisma Health hospitals and physicians.
Unless the two parties reach an agreement, the following plans will be impacted in 2022, according to officials:
- UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans
- UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored group health insurance plans
- VA Community Care Network
- United Behavioral Health plan
- Spectera Eyecare Network plan
Prisma Health accepts the insurance plans listed at Accepted Health Insurance (prismahealth.org).
Patients interested in exploring other options can contact Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at www.CMS.gov or their employer for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.