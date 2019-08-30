Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, August 30, emergency officials and first responders will be conducting a public safety exercise at the Federal Courthouse in Asheville.
According to officials, the public will see several emergency vehicles at the courthouse located at 100 Otis Street.
During the exercise, Otis Street will be closed from North French Broad Avenue to Wall Street.
Officials say the exercise will begin around 10 a.m. on Friday.
