WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - Several political figures issued statements and spoke via Twitter Tuesday after President Trump and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Haley would be leaving office.
Haley said after serving six years as governor in South Carolina, where she dealt with hurricanes, flooding, the Charleston church shooting, and the Townville school shooting, and two years of dealing with Russia, Iran, and others as UN Ambassador, she was ready for some time off.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R, SC) released this statement about Haley and her service to South Carolina and the White House:
“Ambassador Haley has done an outstanding job as United States Ambassador to the United Nations and showed a level of effectiveness rarely seen by someone in this position.
“She is a clear, concise voice for American leadership, American values, and has been a true agent of reform when it came to the United Nations.
“I know all South Carolinians are proud of the service she rendered to our nation and the Trump Administration.
“Nikki Haley has a very bright future and will be a key player in both the future of the Republican Party and our nation as a whole for years to come.”
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott called Haley a "trailblazer" and a "fighter for human rights." See his full tweet below:
Ambassador @NikkiHaley has been a trailblazer ever since she was Governor of our home state of South Carolina. Her seamless transition from the Governor’s Office to the United Nations is a testament to her undaunted love for our country. (1/2)— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) October 9, 2018
She has been an invaluable asset to the administration strengthening our ties abroad, a strong voice for the voiceless, and a fighter for human rights. Thank you for your service, Ambassador @NikkiHaley. (2/2)— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) October 9, 2018
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted his response, calling Haley a tremendous leader.
@nikkihaley is a tremendous leader who has done great things for South Carolina as governor and for the US as ambassador to the UN. I wish her the best in whatever she decides to do next. I’m sure we haven’t seen the last of her, and that is GREAT news for our state and country.— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 9, 2018
Outgoing U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy tweeted that the US is stronger because of Haley's leadership.
Thank you @nikkihaley for your outstanding service to our country and to the state of South Carolina. The United States is better and stronger because of your leadership.— Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) October 9, 2018
Vice President Mike Pence tweeted a statement, calling Haley's service "extraordinary."
Heartfelt thanks to Ambassador @NikkiHaley for her extraordinary service as the US Ambassador to the @UN. My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/Lo7lIYd1Ri— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 9, 2018
Ivanka Trump tweeted that Haley is a "bold reformer" and an "unwavering champion of truth, principled realism and integrity."
Ambassador Haley has served America with dignity + distinction. She is a bold reformer and has been an unwavering champion of truth, principled realism and integrity within the United Nations.Jared and I are grateful for her friendship — a true blessing in our lives! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sidkwXzPZB— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 9, 2018
