COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said South Carolinians should channel the rock band, The Eagles, and “Take It Easy” during a news conference on the coronavirus threat on Monday.
McMaster said the highly infectious and sometimes deadly virus, which has been a national concern in recent weeks, can be treated as “a cousin to the flu,” and can be prevented by following the same steps associated with flu prevention.
The governor said the best prevention method for preventing exposure is to, “Just wash your hands with warm water and soap several times a day,” and if you do feel sick, “go visit your doctor.”
A spokesman for South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control also spoke during the news conference, who announced that the CDC had setup a testing lab in Columbia to allow for coronavirus testing within the state.
Officials said there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina thus far, but an estimated 89,000 cases have been reported worldwide and 22 in the United States.
SCHDEC has released several documents and other educational materials to help South Carolinians understand and take measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
DHEC said the virus can be spread three ways:
- Through the air by coughing and sneezing
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes
The virus symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
Prevention methods include:
- Wash hands often
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid contact with sick people
- Stay home while you are sick; avoid others
- Cover mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing
Click here to read the full SCDHEC fact sheet.
The CDC says the virus has an origin in bats.
“The sequences from U.S. patients are similar to the one that China initially posted, suggesting a likely single, recent emergence of this virus from an animal reservoir,” the CDC said in a document on COVID-19 posted in late February.
The virus then began to spread from person to person.
The first U.S. death from coronavirus was reported in Washington state in late February.
The CDC said, at this time, most people in the US have little immediate risk of being exposed to the virus.
“This virus is NOT currently spreading widely in the United States. However, it is important to note that current global circumstances suggest it is likely that this virus will cause a pandemic,” the CDC document stated.
Click here to read the full CDC document.
Multiple vaccines are being developed but there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment for the virus.
