ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Crews with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced via Facebook Saturday morning that the body of an Asheville man had been recovered from a lake.
According to the posts, 50-year-old Daryl Lee Smart and a woman from Canton, NC were pontooning on Nina Creek on Douglas Lake June 7. The couple jumped in for a swim, but soon found the wind was taking the boat away from them.
The woman was able to make it back safely, though Smart went under and never resurfaced.
Crews with the Jefferson, Hamblen and Sevier County Rescue Squads participated in the search. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies, EMS and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials assisted.
Saturday morning, around 7:20 a.m., officials said Smart's body had been found.
An autopsy has been requested.
