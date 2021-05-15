GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials said that disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping 24 people after an apartment fire took place near Pelham Road in Greenville on Saturday night.
According to Red Cross Officials, ten units at the apartment complex were damaged, but only nine of them were occupied.
Viewers sent in photos and videos showing how the scene looked. These photos are in the slideshow on the right.

A viewer submitted photo from the scene of a fire near Pelham Rd. on Saturday (Lauren Alyssa Payne, May 15, 2021)
