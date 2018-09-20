(FOX CAROLINA) Almost a week after Florence ripped through the Carolina coasts, officials have released an initial assessment of the damage that followed.
The South Carolina Farm Bureau estimates that the total initial damage from Florence is $1.228 billion. Farmers expect to sustain $125 million in direct loss.
“Farmers in South Carolina are no strangers to hurricanes, flooding and natural disasters, especially after what we’ve experienced in the last few years,” said SCFB President Harry Ott. “Hurricane Florence significantly impacted the Pee Dee region where the majority of our state’s crops are grown. We are working with our farmers and officials to get everyone back on their feet as quickly as possible.”
The bureau also expects high-value fall fruits and vegetables to be impacted by the damage.
Livestock losses are still being assessed- access to farms is limited due to flooding. But, experts expect the loss to be substantial.
Governor McMaster has requested federal individual assistance from President Trump for the following SC counties:
- Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Chester, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter, Williamsburg, and York counties
Farmers are encouraged to complete Clemson’s online damage assessment form to aid officials in determining the full impact of the hurricane. The form is available online at: clemson.edu/public/emergency.
