HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Hendersonville have released the name of the man who was killed after a retaining wall collapsed. Four others were also hurt in the construction accident Wednesday morning.
The collapse happened around 9:30 a.m. in the Hajoca parking lot at 1027 Spartanburg Highway in Hendersonville.
Construction crews were working on the wall bordering the parking lot when it collapses.
Officials said one person died in the collapse, two were taken to the hospital by helicopter, one was taken to hospital by ambulance, and one person sustained minor injuries that were treated at the scene.
The fire chief said crews arrived four minutes after the call and arrived to find four people trapped.
A total of five people had been pouring concrete at the base of the wall when it collapsed.
Chief Miller said it took some time to get all of the people freed from the wall and they realized that the final victim was in an unsurvivable situation.
On Thursday, officials identified the man who died as 37-year-old Marcelino Godofredo Rendon Hernandez.
The investigation into the wall collapse is ongoing.
Crews are working to shore up the wall to prevent further collapse.
