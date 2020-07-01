Columbia, SC (AP/FOX Carolina) - Officials with have released the name of a fighter jet pilot who died in a crash during a routine training mission at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.
The F-16CM crashed late Tuesday night, resulting in the pilot's death.
According to a statement on the base's Facebook page, the pilot of the F-16CM crashed around 11:30 p.m. during a routine training mission at the base.
On Thursday, 20th Fighter Wing Commander Larry Sullivan said identified the pilot as 1st Lt. David Schmitz from the 77th Fighter Squadron.
Schmitz was the only person on board the Fighting Falcon when it crashed.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Sullivan said Schmitz loved his family, his country and flying.
