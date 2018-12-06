GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - All Virginia College campuses across the country are closing, the president of the Greenville Campus told FOX Carolina on Wednesday.
FOX Carolina obtained a memo sent from CEO Stu Reed to faculty members on Wednesday, advising them of the decision.
The memo states that ACICS suspended Virginia College’s accreditation and that the Department of Education added requirements that made operating the campuses “more challenging." The "uncertainty" of these requirements resulted in the college being unable "to acquire additional capital" that would keep the schools in operation.
“It is with extreme regret that this series of recent circumstances has forced us to discontinue the operations of our schools effective with the completion of the current module or term for most students,” the memo states.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Virginia College for additional details and are awaiting a response.
Officials said the last day of classes at the Greenville campus will be Dec. 19.
On Thursday, Education Corporation of America released this statement on Virginia Colleges closing:
After many years of training students for new careers, it is with a heavy heart that today we announce that Education Corporation of America (ECA) is closing all its career colleges effective with the completion of the current module or term for most students. We will work with students to ensure access to their transcripts so they can complete their studies at another school. We are proud of our thousands of graduates who have entered the workforce with skills they acquired at our schools along with our faculty and staff who have shown unwavering support for our students. This is not the outcome that we envisioned and is one that we recognize will have a dramatic effect on our students, employees, and many partners.
ECA said students should check www.ecacolleges.com within the next few weeks for information on how to request a transcript.
