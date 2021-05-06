HENDERSON, NC (FOX Carolina)- The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says they investigated a bear incident that occurred in Henderson County on May 4.
Officials say that a homeowner and her unleashed dogs made contact with a bear during the early morning ours. They add that based on the investigation, officials determined that the bear acted defensively and likely considered the dogs a threat to her yearling.
According to officials, no serious injuries were reported and the homeowner received treatment at the hospital before returning home that same morning.
Officials are deploying cameras to monitor the bears in the area in response to this this event. They encourage people to follow rules such as, leashing your dogs, not letting them chase or bark at bears, securing garbage, securing bird feeders and securing outdoor pet food.
To learn more about staying safe in bear county, please visit bearwise.org and ncwildlife.org.
