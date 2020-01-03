GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Flooding remains an issue for eastern areas of the Upstate after heavy rains pushed through the area on Friday. By 1:40 p.m., FOX Carolina's Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent said the heaviest rain had pushed out of the area, but Abbeville and Greenwood counties were still seeing heavy downpours and may see thunderstorms as afternoon temperatures warm up.
Flood advisories were issued for Anderson, Greenville, Oconee, and Pickens Counties Friday by the National Weather Service.
The NWS said between 1 and 2 inches had fallen since 9:30 a.m. Friday and some streams will likely overflow their banks in the afternoon.
Roadway intersections, parking lots, and other low- lying, poorly-draining roadways may also see flash flooding during the day.
Upstate firefighters said some drivers had to be helped out of their cars when they hit high water on a highway in Greenville County.
The rescues happened along Highway 253, according to the Parker fire chief.
The chief said the rescued happened on the following roads:
- Dorcey Blvd
- Old Bramlett and West Blue Ridge Drive
- Ross Street
- Kerns Ave
The SC Highway Patrol reported flooding on the following Upstate roads:
- Dorsey Blvd and Perrin Street in Greenville County
- Cherokee Drive at Kingsridge Drive in Greenville County
FOX Carolina viewers also reported flooding in these areas:
- Grant Street, Easley
- Central Road, Pendleton
- Isaqueena Trail and Berkeley Road in Clemson
- Pinedale Road in Central
Greenville County emergency dispatchers also reported flooding at these locations:
- 3706 E. North Street
- W. Bramlett Road
Additionally, the city of Greenville said these roads were closed due to flooding:
- Spartanburg Street, from Stone Avenue to Mount Zion Avenue
- Hilly Street, from Stone Avenue to Terrace Drive
- The River Street Swamp Rabbit Trail underpass
- Lakehurst Street in Cleveland Park, from Cleveirvine Avenue to Woodland Way
- Byrdland Drive, from Airport Road to Wood Lake Road
FOX Carolina meteorologists said most of the rain should stop overnight into Saturday morning.
