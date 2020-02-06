(FOX Carolina) - With rain expected to strengthen as the morning goes on, the Upstate and and Western North Carolina are facing threats of flash floods and severe storms.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and local city and fire departments are reporting hazardous conditions across the Upstate.
Some of those roadways reported at this time are:
Anderson County:
S.C. 86 at I-85 - Flooding
New Car Road at Whitehall Road - Tree Down
Greenville County:
I-385 southbound from Laurens Road has only one lane of traffic open due to mud blocking roadway.
Laurens Road is closed from Parkins Mill to Waite.
Westbound lanes of Stone Avenue are closed from I-385 to Hilly Street.
Log Shoals Road at McCall Road - Flooding
Blacks Road at Roper Mtn. Road - Tree Down
Mountain Creek Church Road at Golf View Lane - Power lines down
Inbound right lane of Laurens Road is closed at 2201
Parkins Lake Road at Chisolm Trail is closed
Keith Drive, from North Pleasantburg to Airport Road is closed
Byrdland Drive, from Airport Road to Cessna Court is closed
Hilly Street is underwater at the bridge (between Stone Avenue and Center Street)
Spartanburg Street, between Stone and Mount Zion is closed
Lois Avenue under the trestle is closed
Keith Drive is now closed between Pleasantburg and Laurens
Traffic lights are out on South Academy, at McBee and Washington
Spartanburg County:
Old Georgia Road at Darmondale Drive - Flooding
Oconee County:
Rocky Knoll Road at fields (East End)
Tulip Drive (Sertoma Field)
E Main (between Oak and Church)
S College and W S Broad intersection
N Andover
Rimrodt road
Busch Creek
Lusk Road
