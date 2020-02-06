Easley.JPG

(FOX Carolina) - With rain expected to strengthen as the morning goes on, the Upstate and and Western North Carolina are facing threats of flash floods and severe storms. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and local city and fire departments are reporting hazardous conditions across the Upstate. 

Some of those roadways reported at this time are: 

Anderson County: 

S.C. 86 at I-85 - Flooding

New Car Road at Whitehall Road - Tree Down

Greenville County: 

I-385 southbound from Laurens Road has only one lane of traffic open due to mud blocking roadway.

Laurens Road is closed from Parkins Mill to Waite.

Westbound lanes of Stone Avenue are closed from I-385 to Hilly Street.

Log Shoals Road at McCall Road - Flooding

Blacks Road at Roper Mtn. Road - Tree Down

Mountain Creek Church Road  at Golf View Lane - Power lines down

Inbound right lane of Laurens Road is closed at 2201

Parkins Lake Road at Chisolm Trail is closed

Keith Drive, from North Pleasantburg to Airport Road is closed

Byrdland Drive, from Airport Road to Cessna Court is closed

Hilly Street is underwater at the bridge (between Stone Avenue and Center Street)

Spartanburg Street, between Stone and Mount Zion is closed

Lois Avenue under the trestle is closed

Keith Drive is now closed between Pleasantburg and Laurens

Traffic lights are out on South Academy, at McBee and Washington

Spartanburg County: 

Old Georgia Road at Darmondale Drive - Flooding

Oconee County: 

Rocky Knoll Road at fields (East End)

Tulip Drive (Sertoma Field)

E Main (between Oak and Church)

S College and W S Broad intersection

N Andover

Rimrodt road

Busch Creek

Lusk Road

