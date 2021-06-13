ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County Emergency Management officials say that rescue teams are responding to a reported drowning at Portman Shoals Marina.
This is all of the information we have at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
