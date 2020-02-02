WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Waynesville officials say a resident died during a fire Sunday morning.
According to interim chief Brian Beck with Waynesville PD, the fire on Ross Street happened earlier in the morning and is not believed to be suspicious.
We've reached out to firefighters for more information.
