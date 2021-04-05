Midas Fire (1).jpg

A fire that briefly broke out at a Midas in Spartanburg (Scott Freund, April 5, 2021)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- the Westview-Fairforest Fire Department responded to a fire at Midas in Spartanburg.

A collection of photos from a fire that briefly broke out at a Midas in Spartanburg (Scott Freund, April 5, 2021)

Officials say that the situation began when a waste oil container caught fire. Firefighters quickly contained the fire and extinguished it.

According to officials, no one was injured, and the damage appears to only be on the building's exterior.

