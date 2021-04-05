SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- the Westview-Fairforest Fire Department responded to a fire at Midas in Spartanburg.
A fire that briefly broke out at a Midas in Spartanburg (Scott Freund, April 5, 2021)
A fire that briefly broke out at a Midas in Spartanburg (Scott Freund, April 5, 2021)
A fire that briefly broke out at a Midas in Spartanburg (Scott Freund, April 5, 2021)
A fire that briefly broke out at a Midas in Spartanburg (Scott Freund, April 5, 2021)
A fire that briefly broke out at a Midas in Spartanburg (Scott Freund, April 5, 2021)
A fire that briefly broke out at a Midas in Spartanburg (Scott Freund, April 5, 2021)
A fire that briefly broke out at a Midas in Spartanburg (Scott Freund, April 5, 2021)
A fire that briefly broke out at a Midas in Spartanburg (Scott Freund, April 5, 2021)
A fire that briefly broke out at a Midas in Spartanburg (Scott Freund, April 5, 2021)
A fire that briefly broke out at a Midas in Spartanburg (Scott Freund, April 5, 2021)
Officials say that the situation began when a waste oil container caught fire. Firefighters quickly contained the fire and extinguished it.
According to officials, no one was injured, and the damage appears to only be on the building's exterior.
More news: Honea Path Fire Department says they are investigating a structure fire they consider to be suspicious
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.