SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Response was requested to Goldmine road for a possible "submersion", dispatch confirmed on Sunday.
Emergency crews are searching for a person who reportedly went into the water and did not emerge at Clifton Beach, in Spartanburg County.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, EMS, and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene on Goldmine Road.
DNR says they believe the person is a swimmer.
The dive team is responding as well to help locate the person, our on-scene crew reports.
Their identity has not been released.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather more details.
