Enoree, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Roebuck Fire Department officials have confirmed they are responding to a house fire near Old Hills Bridge Road.
The dispatch call came around 5:37 p.m. The fire was through the roof when crews arrived, officials report. No one at the residence was hurt, and everyone was out of the house.
No respondents or firefighters are hurt. Two pets of the family, are in unknown condition. They reportedly ran back into the house but have not been found by firefighters yet.
Multiple fire departments responded, Trinity Fire Dept., Roebuck, Glen Springs-Pauline, Woodruff, Croft, and Cross Keys out of Union County. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
